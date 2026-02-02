Artic cold Monday in Virginia, some snow later this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll have lots of sunshine Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. Anything that melts will refreeze after sunset. Lows will be in the teens early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will then be a little warmer with highs in the 40s.

The next system will move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with some snow showers. A few raindrops may be mixed in south of I-64. Temperatures will then be in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Another disturbance may bring a few snow flurries on Friday, with dry weather expected over the weekend. The cold air will stay in place though, with highs only in the low and mid 30s, and overnight lows in the teens.

