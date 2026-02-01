Arctic blast hangs on into early Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a very cold morning with gusty winds and wind chills near or below zero. Cold weather alerts are in effect until 10 a.m.

Clouds will decrease from west to east today. It will be windy the first half of the day with some gusts over 30 mph in central Virginia, and up to 45 mph at the coast, where a wind advisory is in effect.

Highs will be 25-30 for much of the region. Wind chills will be near or below zero this morning, and in the single digits and teens the rest of the day.

Tonight will be cold with lighter winds. Lows will be in the single digits and teens.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the 30s. Anything that melts will refreeze after sunset. Lows will be in the teens Monday night.

Tuesday will be a little warmer with highs in the 40s.

A system will pass through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with some rain and snow showers possible.

Highs will be 35-40 for mid and late week. Some flurries or a snow shower is possible Friday.

