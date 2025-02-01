Dry and cooler today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is fairly mild outside with temperatures in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine this morning. A cold front will pass, and this will bring in colder air during the day. Morning temperatures will max out in the low and mid 50s, but the rest of the day will have temperatures in the 40s to around 50. Northerly winds will increase, gusting over 25 mph. Skies will be mainly sunny during the afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy for Sunday afternoon. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 40s.

Highs will jump back into the 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday will be cooler with the chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 40s northwest, and the lower 50s for the metro.

Temperatures will surge into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Thursday. A few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday.

