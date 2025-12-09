Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cold and icy Tuesday; highs near 50 tomorrow

Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A Winter Storm Watch will remain in effect through 9 a.m. due to icy conditions.

Tuesday morning will be very cold with temperatures in the teens to around 20.

Some locations that have heavier snow cover could drop into the lower teens. Anything not treated will be icy.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Highs will be around 50 Wednesday with slight cooler weather Thursday.

Another system may bring a few snow showers to the area Friday, but no accumulation is expected a this time.

Patchy light rain will accompany another cold front Sunday, followed by another shot of cold air.

