Nice today, big storm system for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are mainly clear this morning with temps in the 30s and lower 40s. In the eastern sky, you will see a waning crescent moon, with Venus shining brightly to its left.

Today will be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will range from the lower to upper 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible in far western VA.

A storm will spread rain into the area on Sunday. Rain will turn steadier as the day wears on, with the heaviest rain in the evening. Winds will gust over 30 mph with highs 65-70. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, and isolated storms could be severe.

The rain will taper off late Sunday night. Finalized rainfall totals will be in the 1 to 4 inch range, with many locations picking up 1.5 to 2.5 inches. This system will be all rain for our viewing area, but some wintry weather will be possible in far northwestern and western VA. A few wet flakes could mix in with the rain as it ends north and northwest of Richmond.

Monday will be breezy and colder with highs 45-50. Lows at night will drop into the 20s, with teens possible to the northwest.

Dry weather is expected through the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s, and lows will be in the 20s.

As of now, it looks like our next storm will arrive next weekend, mostly for Sunday.

