Strong storm to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, possible severe weather Sunday

Posted at 8:53 AM, Dec 09, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong storm system will come together over the next 24 hours and will impact our region Sunday into Sunday night.

1.png

While it will not rain every minute of the day, there will be periods of steady and heavy rainfall.

Showers will be around during the morning, especially west of I-95.

1.png
2.png

Rain will turn more widespread in the afternoon.

3.png
4.png

Thunderstorms will occur in the afternoon through the evening. A few severe storms are possible during this period. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The tornado risk is mainly for far southeastern VA.

5.png
6.png

Winds will gust over 30 mph by late Sunday. As the cold front passes late in the evening, some gusts over 45 mph are possible.

4.png

Rain will continue into Sunday night. Western Virginia will have some wintry weather, but no big accumulations are expected.

7.png

Rain will exit before daybreak Monday. A few wet flakes could mix in north and west of Richmond before the rain shuts off.

Computer model rainfall has ranged anywhere from around an inch to over four inches. Most areas will likely see 1.5 to 2.5 inches, but localized higher totals will occur, and minor poor-drainage flooding is possible.

9.png

Monday will turn mostly sunny, and much of the week ahead will be dry and seasonably cool.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

