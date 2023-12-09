Strong storm to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, possible severe weather Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong storm system will come together over the next 24 hours and will impact our region Sunday into Sunday night.

While it will not rain every minute of the day, there will be periods of steady and heavy rainfall.

Showers will be around during the morning, especially west of I-95.

Rain will turn more widespread in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms will occur in the afternoon through the evening. A few severe storms are possible during this period. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The tornado risk is mainly for far southeastern VA.

Winds will gust over 30 mph by late Sunday. As the cold front passes late in the evening, some gusts over 45 mph are possible.

Rain will continue into Sunday night. Western Virginia will have some wintry weather, but no big accumulations are expected.

Rain will exit before daybreak Monday. A few wet flakes could mix in north and west of Richmond before the rain shuts off.

Computer model rainfall has ranged anywhere from around an inch to over four inches. Most areas will likely see 1.5 to 2.5 inches, but localized higher totals will occur, and minor poor-drainage flooding is possible.

Monday will turn mostly sunny, and much of the week ahead will be dry and seasonably cool.

