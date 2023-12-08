Highs jumping into the 60s; when we could see heavy rain, thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. - Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 60. Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A storm will bring rain to the area on Sunday. It will be windy and warm with highs 65-70. Heavier rain will arrive late in the day and into the night. Thunderstorms are possible. Over one inch of rain is likely Sunday into Sunday night, with some localized rain totals over two inches. Winds will gust over 30 mph.

Skies will clear Monday. It will be breezy with highs rebounding only to 45-50.

Dry weather is expected much of next week.

