Cold temperatures last into early Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wind chills will range from the 20s to mid 30s in the afternoon.

Lows tonight will be in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 60°.

There will be some showers around the first half of Monday. Highs will be 55-60°.

Tuesday will have a cloud/sun mix and the slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain is likely on Wednesday, with over 1/2" rainfall possible. Highs will be near 60°.

A cold front will pass, bringing in colder temperatures again later next week.

