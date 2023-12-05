Cloud increase Tuesday ahead of our next storm system in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll start the day with some sunshine Tuesday, but clouds will increase during the day ahead of our next storm system. The high will be in the low to mid 50s.

There will be the chance of a couple of showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50.

Dry weather is expected Thursday-Saturday, with highs around 50 Thursday rising to near 60 and into low and mid-60s over the weekend.

Our next rain chances will come Saturday night into Sunday as a powerful storm system moves through the area. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Sunday.

