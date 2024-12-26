Seasonably chilly again today, warmer this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly cloudy at times with highs 45-50. Clouds will decrease later in the day, especially southeast of Richmond. Sunset is 4:58 p.m.

Friday will have some sun with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There will be some showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with a shower possible. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

A storm system will bring a good chance of rain on Sunday with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Some thunder is possible.

Another system will bring some rain Tuesday into Tuesday night (New Year's Eve).

Highs will be in the 50s on New Year's Day, with 40s later in the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.