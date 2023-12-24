Highs increasing to around 60 degrees

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday will offer partly sunny skies, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Christmas Eve (late Sunday evening and Sunday night) will be dry with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Christmas Day will bring a good amount of sunshine, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. It will be mild, with afternoon highs in the low 60s in many locations.

Our next storm will bring far western VA some showers by late evening. Shower chances will increase elsewhere Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will have some dry hours, but some occasional showers will be around throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

The rain will turn steady Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Rain totals will likely range between 0.5-1.0", although a few spots could receive more than an inch.

There may be a pop-up shower on Thursday, but the rest of the week should be mainly dry. Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s, cooling into the low 50s on Friday.

That cooling trend will continue into next weekend, with highs on Saturday expected to be in the upper 40s.

