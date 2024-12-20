Watch Now
Cold front arrives Friday bringing coldest weather so far this season

The cold air will remain in place early next week, but temps should moderate some by Christmas Day.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A few light sprinkles will be possible Friday morning, otherwise skies will be mostly to partly cloudy.

A strong cold front will arrive Friday evening, bringing the coldest weather so far this season to the region.

Highs will only reach the low 40s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday despite plenty of sunshine.

The cold air will remain in place early next week, but temps should moderate some by Christmas Day. A few showers will be possible Christmas afternoon and evening, and again the day after Christmas.

