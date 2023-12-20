Expect a sunny and seasonably cool Wednesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dry weather is expected the rest of the week, with some cold mornings and gradually milder afternoons. Highs will be near 50 Wednesday rising into the 50s Thursday and Friday.

As of now, the weekend looks mostly dry. There may be an isolated shower or two on Saturday, mainly west of I-95. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s, with lows ranging from the mid/upper 20s to the low/mid 30s.

Christmas Day should be seasonably cool and dry under variably cloudy skies. Rain will become likely Tuesday into Wednesday, with some areas receiving more than an inch of rain.

