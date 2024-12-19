Clouds arrive Thursday night with a low in the lower 30s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. more clouds will arrive tonight with a low in the lower 30s.

A second and stronger cold front will arrive Friday, bringing the coldest weather so far this season to the region.

Highs will only reach the low 40s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday despite plenty of sunshine.

The cold air will remain in place early next week, but temps should moderate some by Christmas Day. A few showers will be possible Christmas afternoon and evening

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.