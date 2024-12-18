Showers expected this evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are areas of dense fog this Wednesday morning, then clouds and a few light rain showers will be possible mostly late Wednesday, the high will be in the lower/mid 60s.

A cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing a better chance for rain to the area followed by cooler air.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A second and stronger cold front will arrive Friday, bringing the coldest weather so far this season to the region.

Highs will only reach the low 40s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday despite plenty of sunshine.

The cold air will remain in place early next week, but temps should moderate some by Christmas Day.

