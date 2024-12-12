Colder today with sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny and colder with highs 45-50.

Lows tonight will mainly be in the mid to upper 20s, but there will be some lower 20s in our coldest outlying areas.

Friday will have more clouds around with highs 45-50.

The weekend will be mild. Saturday will have a cloud/sun mix and highs in the upper 40s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday. A few showers are possible by evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Scattered showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s Monday and the lower 60s Tuesday.

Highs will fall back into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.

