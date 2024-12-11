Expect heavy rain to fall through Wednesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. - More widespread heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday. A marginal (level 1) threat for severe weather will exist over southeast Virginia. Rainfall totals of well over an inch look likely. Temperatures Wednesday will mild through the afternoon, with much cooler air arriving on strong winds from the northwest behind the cold front Wednesday evening.

Thursday into Friday will be sharply colder with highs in the lower 40s. Winds will be quite strong Thursday but much lighter Friday.

The weekend is now looking like it could turn out mostly cloudy and cool as a wedge of cold surface air may get locked in east of the mountains from high pressure building over New England. A few showers will be possible Sunday and Monday.

