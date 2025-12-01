Wintry weather and rain expected late Monday and Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Our next storm will spread clouds and rain back into the area Monday night. This could begin as a mix or freezing rain, mostly well northwest of Richmond, but it will change over to plain rain fairly quickly.

A soaking rain is likely through midday Tuesday. Rain totals could exceed an inch in some places. Highs Tuesday will be in the 40s in most areas, but some 50s are possible across southeastern Virginia.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Thursday should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 50s. Then a cold front will move through late Thursday, without any precipitation.

Behind the front, Friday will be colder with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Some light precipitation is possible later in the day, which could be a mix of snow, sleet and rain. As it picks up Friday night, the precipitation is likely to be rain, lasting through Saturday morning. High temperatures next weekend are expected to be in the 40s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.