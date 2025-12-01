Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Wintry weather and rain expected late Monday and Tuesday

Nice Monday Before Storm System Brings Wintry Weather and Rain Tuesday
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Our next storm will spread clouds and rain back into the area Monday night. This could begin as a mix or freezing rain, mostly well northwest of Richmond, but it will change over to plain rain fairly quickly.

A soaking rain is likely through midday Tuesday. Rain totals could exceed an inch in some places. Highs Tuesday will be in the 40s in most areas, but some 50s are possible across southeastern Virginia.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Thursday should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 50s. Then a cold front will move through late Thursday, without any precipitation.

Behind the front, Friday will be colder with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Some light precipitation is possible later in the day, which could be a mix of snow, sleet and rain. As it picks up Friday night, the precipitation is likely to be rain, lasting through Saturday morning. High temperatures next weekend are expected to be in the 40s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone