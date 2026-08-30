Hotter today, heat builds this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of locally dense fog around for the next few hours. Visibility may drop below 1/4 of a mile at times.

Low clouds and fog will give way to sunshine. It will be muggy and hotter with highs around 90°. An isolated storm will be possible in far southeastern Virginia today, and a few isolated storms are possible in northern Virginia by evening.

It will stay fairly muggy for the week ahead as the heat builds across the region.

Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 90s on Monday, mid 90s on Tuesday, and 95-100° Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

A few isolated storms are possible Monday afternoon. A cold front will bring scattered storms Thursday into Friday. A few showers could linger into early Saturday.

Highs will be in the lower 90s on Friday, and the 80s next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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