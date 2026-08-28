A few storms possible today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be humid this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90°.

A cold front in the area will cause some widely scattered storms this afternoon into this evening. These storms will not impact a lot of the area, but the storms that do develop will produce very heavy rainfall. A few storms could be strong with some gusts over 40 mph. The region is under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather.

Saturday will be a little less humid with highs in the 80s. We will have variable cloudiness. A few isolated storms are possible across southern Virginia.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, muggy and hotter with highs 85-90°.

Next week will be hot and muggy. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with some upper 90s possible. The heat index will break 100° during the afternoon.

Overnight lows will be in the 70s. A few scattered storms are possible by late in the week.

Tropics: Dolly is no longer a tropical storm, and will weaken further as it moves towards the Caribbean.

The Virginia drought improved a bit more over the last week.

One-quarter of the state is now in no drought classification, with precipitation levels near normal. This includes a lot of the Richmond metro.

Moderate to severe drought continues for western and southern Virginia. A few slivers of extreme drought continue near the North Carolina border.

(WTVR)

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