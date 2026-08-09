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More heat and humidity to begin the new week

The typical summer weather pattern continues
Mike's Sunday Evening Weather - high heat & humidity continues
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Another warm and muggy night is on the way, with the possibility for a few isolated thunderstorms this evening. Lows will be in the low and mid 70s.

Monday will be quite hot and muggy with highs in the mid 90s, and a heat index again around or just above 100°. Most of the area will be dry, but a very isolated storm cannot be ruled out.

A few scattered storms are possible on Tuesday by late afternoon or early evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Some storms could have strong wind gusts.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring another threat for a few scattered storms with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will be a bit higher on Friday, as a front slides through the region. This will bring temperatures down into the 80s over the weekend.

Tropics: There is a tropical wave in the central Atlantic that has a rather low chance of developing this week. However, another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a higher chance of development later this week as it moves west to west-northwest into the central Atlantic.

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