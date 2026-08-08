Hot and muggy today with scattered storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be another hot and muggy day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index around or a little above 100°.

Widely scattered storms are possible from mid-afternoon through sunset. Not all areas will see storms, but the storms that develop will have heavy rainfall and the potential for some stronger gusts. The best chance of stronger storms is north of I-64, where there is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be a degree or so hotter than today, with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index likely above 100°. The chance of storms will be a bit lower, with the timing late in the afternoon into the evening. Storms chances will be higher across southern and southeastern Virginia.

Monday will stay hot and muggy with the chance of an isolated storm.

Tuesday may be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and a heat index over 105°. Scattered storms are possible late in the day, some of which could have some strong gusts.

Wednesday will be a few degrees lower, but highs will still be in the lower 90s with scattered storms.

Rain chances will drop a bit on Thursday, before bumping back up a bit on Friday.

It will be slightly cooler and less humid at the end of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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