Warmer but still below average this weekend in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will likely see more sunshine for Friday with increased humidity and highs in the low 80s. There is still a chance for an isolated shower but the trend is showing drier weather especially by the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday both look nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Despite the recent unseasonably mild temperatures, the pattern will eventually break with temperatures pushing back into the 90s early next week.

The disturbance located off the Mid-Atlantic coast and has a very low chance of development. The disturbance over the south-central Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a named storm in the next 7 days.

