Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Warmer but still below average this weekend in Virginia

Highs will return to the 90s by the middle of next week
Warmer, but but below average temps, this weekend in Virginia
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will likely see more sunshine for Friday with increased humidity and highs in the low 80s. There is still a chance for an isolated shower but the trend is showing drier weather especially by the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday both look nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Despite the recent unseasonably mild temperatures, the pattern will eventually break with temperatures pushing back into the 90s early next week.

The disturbance located off the Mid-Atlantic coast and has a very low chance of development. The disturbance over the south-central Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a named storm in the next 7 days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone