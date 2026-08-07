Richmond will feel like 100° again as severe storms threaten Mid-Atlantic

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will stay humid and hot the next few days with highs in the lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel near or above 100°.

A few pop-up storms are possible each afternoon and early evening. Localized heavy rainfall will remain a threat with any storm that develops.

Highs will hit the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front will bring a chance of storms on Wednesday, followed by small drop in heat and humidity late next week. Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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