Drier and warmer weather in Virginia as we approach the weekend

Highs will return to the 90s early next week
RICHMOND, Va. -- A scattered shower or drizzle will be possible today, otherwise skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. The high will be near 80°.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected Friday through Sunday, with rain chances limited to areas near the Bay. Generally dry and seasonably hot weather is expected early next week.

Tropical Storm Dexter continues to move away from the U.S. over the open waters of the Atlantic. Another disturbance is located off the Southeast coast and now has a low chance of development. A third disturbance over the south-central Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a named storm in the next 7 days.

