Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Weather

Actions

Hot and humid pattern continues

The humidity will make it feel near or above 100°. A few pop-up storms are possible each afternoon and early evening. Localized heavy rainfall will remain a threat with any storm that develops.
Severe storm threat Friday for the Mid-Atlantic
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will stay humid and hot the next few days with highs in the lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel near or above 100°. A few pop-up storms are possible each afternoon and early evening. Localized heavy rainfall will remain a threat with any storm that develops.

Highs will hit the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will bring a chance of storms on Wednesday, followed by small drop in heat and humidity late next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
BioHead ZACH DANIEL.jpg

Zach Daniel

BioHead MIKE GOLDBERG.jpg

Mike Goldberg

BioHead TOM PATTON.jpg

Tom Patton

BioHead MIKE STONE.jpg

Mike Stone

BioHead JULIE WATKINS.jpg

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone