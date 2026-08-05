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Expect high humidity, isolated afternoon showers and storms

The humidity will still be high, therefore any storm that does form could still produce heavy rainfall.
Expect high humidity, isolated afternoon showers and storms
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday morning showers will hang around into sunrise, giving way to mostly cloudy then partly sunny skies.

Showers and storms will become more isolated with decreased coverage this afternoon.

The humidity will still be high, therefore any storm that does form could still produce heavy rainfall.

The high today with some sun will pop into the upper 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with lower rain chances and a high near 90.

Drier weather gradually returns late week, but temperatures and humidity will climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values nearing 100 degrees at times.

Expect scattered to isolated storm chances through next Monday.

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