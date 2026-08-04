Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning expected in central and southern Virginia on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- An upper-level low over the Southeast U.S. will lift northward, producing showers and storms across much of central and southern Virginia Tuesday morning, afternoon and evening.

Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

Severe storms (large hail and damaging wind gusts) are not likely, but one or two could occur.

The high will be in the low to mid 80s with very humid conditions.

Rain chances will decrease a bit later this week, as developing storms become widely scattered to isolated.

Highs will be back to near or above 90° Thursday through at least early next week, with high humidity remaining in place.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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