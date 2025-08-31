Cool morning, mild afternoon

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a very cool morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

We will see intervals of clouds and sunshine today with highs 75-80.

Tonight will be cool again with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Similar weather continues into Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will turn more humid for the second half of the week with a few scattered showers or storms possible. Rain chances will be higher in western Virginia.

The tropical Atlantic is fairly quiet, but a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa has a low chance of development this week.

