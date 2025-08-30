Holiday weekend temperatures remaining below normal

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has moved through the region, and today will be a few degrees cooler than Friday.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the low to mid 50s. Some upper 40s are possible in our coldest outlying areas.

Sunday and Labor day will have a cloud/sun mix and highs 75-80.

Highs will stay around 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will turn a little more humid later in the week. Scattered storms return to the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

The tropical Atlantic is fairly quiet, but a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a low chance of development this week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.