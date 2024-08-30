Watch Now
Afternoon storms possible as sun (and humidity) returns to Richmond

Flood watch in effect
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will become partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms, it will be cooler, but still very humid, with a high in the mid 80s.

The weekend will be muggy with highs around 90. A thunderstorm is possible Saturday, with scattered storms around on Sunday.

Labor Day will be partly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Cooler and less humid weather will return for Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 50s to around 60.

Highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the end of next week.

