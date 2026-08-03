Storm threat remains during muggy Monday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — It will remain very humid with morning and afternoon showers and storms on Monday in Richmond.

The high will be in the mid and upper 80s. Any showers or storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

This weather pattern will remain in place during the week ahead.

That means more warm and muggy days, with occasional showers and thunderstorms, especially Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances will decrease a bit later this week, as developing storms become widely scattered to isolated.

Highs will be back to near or above 90° going into next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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