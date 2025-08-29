Labor Day weekend temperatures will feel more like late-September

RICHMOND, Va. --Friday will be a little warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A passing cold front will knock temperatures down again for the weekend.

Temperatures will be more like late-September for the holiday weekend.

Highs Saturday through Monday will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to around 60.

Comfortable weather lasts into Monday and Tuesday.

It will turn a little more humid the second half of the week. Some moisture from the Atlantic may move west and bring some showers late Wednesday into Thursday.

