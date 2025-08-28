Temperatures will remain below normal through Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 59°.

Friday will be a little warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A passing cold front will knock temperatures down again for the weekend.

Highs Saturday through Monday will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to around 60.

