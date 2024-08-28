Heat Advisory Issued: It's going to feel like 100+ degrees outside today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Heat Advisory will be in effect today from Noon- 8 p.m. for areas around I-95 and eastward to the Bay.

Today will be the hottest day this week, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the low 100s.

The forecast high of 98 in Richmond will be very close to the record of 100 degrees set in 1948. A few storms will be possible by late afternoon and evening across northern and northeastern VA.

Showers and storms will become likely late Thursday into Friday.

Highs will drop back into the upper 80s Thursday through Labor Day.

A slight chance of showers and storms will continue through the weekend and Labor Day.

The tropics remain very quiet, with no significant disturbances in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

