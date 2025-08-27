Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pleasant weather expected to continue with cool nights, warm afternoons

The pleasant weather should continue through the holiday weekend
An upper-level trough over the eastern U.S. will remain in place through the weekend, keeping lower than normal temperatures and humidity values in place.
Pleasant weather expected to continue with cool nights and comfortably warm afternoons
RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high near 79°.

An upper-level trough over the eastern U.S. will remain in place through the weekend, keeping lower than normal temperatures and humidity values in place.

Pleasant weather is expected to continue this weekend, with cool nights and comfortably warm afternoons.

A few showers will be possible on Labor Day, with a better chance closer to the coast.

Tropical Storm Fernand continues to move quickly through the west-central Atlantic, and should weaken quickly to a post-tropical low by Thursday. No land areas will be threatened. The rest of the Atlantic Basin remains quiet. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

