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Seasonably warm today, some storms possible later Thursday

Hot and dry in Virginia Wednesday
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will turn more humid.

Tonight will be warmer than recent nights with lows 65-70.

An approaching cold front will bring the chance of scattered storms late Thursday. The best chance for storms will be northwest of Richmond. Storms could have some strong gusts, and there is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

That front will linger in the region on Friday and Saturday, keeping the chance of scattered storms around at times. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

Dry weather will return Sunday, but it will remain muggy. Highs will get back into the lower 90s next Monday and Tuesday.

Tropics: a tropical wave is in the eastern Atlantic. It shows a moderate chance of development.

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