This could be one of the coolest Augusts on record in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday through Friday will be very pleasant days as a large upper-level trough keeps mild weather with low humidity in place over the region.

Pleasant weather is expected to continue this weekend, with cool nights and comfortably warm afternoons.

Tropical Storm Fernand continues to move quickly through the west-central Atlantic, and should weaken quickly to a post-tropical low by Thursday. No land areas will be threatened. The rest of the Atlantic Basin remains quiet. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

