A nice weekend, heat returns this week

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another very pleasant morning with temperatures in the 50s in many areas.

Today will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Humidity levels will stay fairly low. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will be clear with lows from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will be mainly sunny and a little more humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

It will turn muggy for the upcoming week with highs in the low to mid 90s. Wednesday looks to be our hottest day with some upper 90s possible.

Rain chances will very minimal much of the week. While there may be an isolated storm or two each day, many areas may get through the entire week dry.

