Not as hot today, heavy rain returns this evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be cooler today and a little less humid. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, with clouds increasing during the day. A passing shower or isolated storm will be possible, mostly across southern Virginia. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Rain will increase across the region after sunset, and there will be periods of rain and storms overnight, with higher chances for rain south of I-64. A few storms could have some strong gusts, and there is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms in far southern Virginia, closer to the North Carolina border.

Lows tonight will be 65-70°. Rainfall could exceed an inch in some locations.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with some showers and storms around at times. Rain chances will be highest in the morning, but there will be a decent chance of showers/storms much of the day into the evening. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday will turn mostly sunny and less humid for most areas, but some clouds and the slight chance of a shower will linger in far eastern Virginia. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will be less humid and mostly sunny.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Some 50s will be possible in our cooler outlying areas.

A few scattered storms are possible Wednesday. It will be more humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will be around on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

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