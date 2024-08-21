Is this really August? Another low humidity and mild temperature day here in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will be another day of low humidity and mild temperatures, highs will be in the upper 70s. Tonight will be cool with lows in the mid 50s.

The regional pattern of a sharp upper-level trough in the eastern U.S. will keep below-normal temperatures and below-normal humidity in place over the Commonwealth through Friday.

Mostly sunny and seasonably hot weather is expected this weekend.

Highs will return to the 90s early next week, but humidity values won't be too high for late August. The pattern will remain dry through at least next Tuesday.

