Severe storms possible by evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a hot and muggy day with highs in the lower 90s, and a heat index 95-100°. Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds.

A shower is possible in northern Virginia by noon. Scattered storms will develop to the west early in the afternoon, with storm chances increasing across central Virginia from mid-afternoon through the evening. Storms will be scattered, so not all areas will see rain. However, due to the muggy conditions, storms will produce very heavy rainfall, and localized poor-drainage flooding is possible.

We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. Some storms could also have large hail. The tornado threat, mostly north of I-64, is pretty low, but it is not zero.

A cold front will stall to our south, keeping the chances for showers and storms around on Friday. Rain chances will be higher across southern Virginia, and rain chances will be highest in the evening. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A period of heavy rainfall is possible Friday night until around daybreak Saturday. A few scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday, mostly in the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

It will turn less humid Sunday into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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