Isolated storms today, higher chance of storms Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of low clouds and fog the next few hours.

It will be muggy today and a few degrees cooler. Metro highs will be 85-90°. A few isolated storms are possible, but many areas will stay dry. The risk for severe weather will be located across western and southwestern Virginia.

Sunday will be muggy and a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few scattered showers or storms will be possible the first half of the day, mainly north of I-64. Scattered storms will turn more likely late in the afternoon into the evening. Storms will have heavy rainfall. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Monday will be hot and muggy with a few isolated storms possible.

The rest of the week will have highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. More scattered storms are possible Thursday and Friday.

Tropics: there are two tropical waves which show low chances of development over the next few days. One is in the eastern Caribbean, and the second is in the central Atlantic.

In the Pacific, Lala will hit Hawaii and should be a hurricane as it passes the big island.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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