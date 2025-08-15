A muggy Friday with isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a muggy morning with some areas of fog.

Today will stay muggy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be 85° to 90°, with a heat index in the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, with the best chance of seeing rain east of I-95. The storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall.

Tonight will be muggy with areas of fog possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The weekend will be muggy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will be 85-90° Saturday and in the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday. The heat index Sunday will be around 100°.

A cold front will bring the chance of scattered storms Tuesday into Wednesday, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

We continue to monitor Erin, which will become a hurricane today. It is located around 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

The forecast track is to the northwest, but it will curve more northward as it stays east of the Bahamas. It is expected to curve to the northeast, tracking between the east coast and Bermuda. It should stay far enough offshore to keep most impacts away from the Mid-Atlantic coast, however, high waves and strong rip current will be possible mid and late week.

A disturbance is located off the Mexico coast, just south of the Texas border. This shows a medium chance of development as it tracks northwestward into southern Texas and northeast Mexico. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Fernand.

