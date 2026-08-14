Humid Friday with storms possible in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some energy will track towards the region Friday morning. It could cause a few showers or storms before noon. The afternoon will have scattered storms possible. It will be more humid with highs 85-90°. Storms could have strong gusts, and there is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Saturday will be a little less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A passing shower or storm will be possible.

Sunday will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered storms will be possible, mostly late in the day.

Thunderstorm chances will increase a bit for Monday.

Highs next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tropics: Cristobal is now post-tropical, and will head into the northeastern Atlantic.

Two tropical waves in the Atlantic show moderate signs of development over the next few days. One is in the central Atlantic and tracking towards the Caribbean. The second is in the eastern Atlantic. The next names on the storm list are Dolly and Edouard.

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