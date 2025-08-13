Scattered showers move through Virginia as humidity remains high

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures remain above normal today with muggy conditions and scattered showers moving through the region.

Expect the clouds to hang tight across the state throughout the day which will only allow highs to approach 87 degrees.

Tonight the rain ends and we will notice less in the way of clouds with lows in the low 70s.

Thursday brings us a better chance for afternoon storms with heavy rainfall and more in the way of heat. Highs in the low 90s will feel closer to the upper 90s possibly 100 degrees.

Friday will be our transitional day will more sun and less rain. It will continue to be hot with highs low 90s and still very humid.

Rain chances will be lower over the weekend. Highs will be 85-90 Saturday and in the upper 80s/lower 90s Sunday into Monday.

Tropical Storm Erin is located in the central Atlantic. It will move westward and develop into a major hurricane. The forecast track brings Erin north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico by the weekend.

Computer models after that point curve Erin to the north or northeast, taking the storm towards or west of Bermuda by the middle of next week.

As of now, it looks like any impacts locally from Erin will just be rough surf and strong rip currents towards mid-week.

More information is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

