Cloudy with showers Monday, heat and storms return midweek

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds are pushing in across the state creating mostly cloudy conditions and a chance of showers/thunderstorms for this afternoon.

Today will be the last day with unseasonably cool highs before the heat builds in for the rest of the week.

Monday's high will be in the low to mid 80s with some breaks of sun.

Tuesday will bring passing clouds with less chance of precipitation. Highs near 88 degrees with feel-like temps in the low 90s as humidity makes its return.

A frontal system approaching Wednesday will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms with the heat sticking around through the weekend.

In the tropics, a tropical wave that has emerged off the west coast of Africa has a high chance for development this week. It is likely to become our next tropical storm (which will be named Erin) as it tracks west-northwestward across the Atlantic.

Our various computer models show it could eventually become a hurricane. It is still over 7 days away from the U.S. so we will pinpoint the exact track as it moves closer.

