A little warmer and more humid Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Humidity levels will increase a little today under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

An isolated shower will be possible this evening near the North Carolina border.

Some areas of fog are possible tonight. It will be more humid with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase a bit on Monday, especially south of Richmond. A few scattered showers or storms will be possible, with the best chance across southern Virginia. It will be more humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s south to the upper 80s north.

Muggy conditions will be with us the rest of the week with a chance of at least a few isolated storms each day. Highs will get into the lower 90s mid-week, with a heat index above 100.

Tropics: a tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean shows a low sign of development, and it will track to the north.

A much stronger tropical wave off the west coast of Africa shows a high sign of development this week. Computer models strengthen this into a tropical storm (which will be named Erin), and it could reach hurricane status. The consensus of computer models curve the system away from the United States, but have it located near Bermuda.

