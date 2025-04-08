Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Overnight temps fall into 20s

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cool, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the coldest period this week, with lows in the 20s and low 30s. A widespread freeze is expected away from the coast, where a freeze watch is currently in effect.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will moderate into the 60s Thursday and Friday. The next approaching system will bring the threat of showers late Thursday, with much higher rain chances on Friday.

Variably cloudy and cool conditions are expected this weekend. Highs should return to the 70s early next week.

