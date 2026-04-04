Wet Easter Sunday on the way

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a mild breeze overnight, along with increasing clouds. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Easter Sunday will start out dry. Some showers will move into areas west of I-95 by mid to late morning, in Richmond by late morning or midday, and east of I-95 by early afternoon. There will be a period of some showers and possible thunderstorms for a few hours. The best chance of that in Richmond will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be a breezy day with gusts over 25 mph. Isolated storms could have some stronger gusts, especially south and southeast of Richmond. Highs will be 65-70 northwest, the low to mid 70s in the metro, and 75-80 southeast.

Drier air will move in during the evening. Lows Sunday night will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.



Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows Monday night will be in the mid 30s to the low 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. The home opener for the Richmond Flying Squirrels will be cool and a bit breezy. First pitch temperature will be near 60, with temperatures dipping into the low 50s for the In-Your-Face Fireworks.

Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will range from the mid 20s northwest to the mid 30s southeast. A freeze is possible for many areas away from the coast, and likely northwest of Richmond.

The rest of the week will be dry and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 Wednesday, the upper 60s to around 70 Thursday, and well into the 70s on Friday.

Next weekend is looking dry and warm. There is no sign of any significant rain chances into the beginning of the following week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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